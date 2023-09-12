Home
Over 70 students hospitalised following suspected food poisoning in Telangana

Last Updated 12 September 2023, 09:56 IST

As many as 78 students of a residential girls school in Nizamabad district in the state took ill after having their meals and were hospitalised, an official said on Tuesday.

Several students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Bheemgal town of the district complained of vomiting and stomach pain after having dinner on Monday, due to suspected food poisoning.

A total of 78 students have been admitted to hospitals in Bheemgal and Nizamabad, the official said, adding it to be a case of mild food poisoning.

All are now stable and undergoing treatment, the official added.

(Published 12 September 2023, 09:56 IST)
India NewsTelanganaFood Poisoning

