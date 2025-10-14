Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Instagram will limit content for teenagers based on PG-13 ratings

Instagram has hundreds of millions of teenage users, and the changes are its most significant update to teen content moderation since last year's policy overhaul
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 13:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 13:35 IST
TechnologyInstagramTeenagerscontent

Follow us on :

Follow Us