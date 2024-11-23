Home
Priyanka Gandhi will win by record margin from Wayanad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka extended her lead by over two lakh votes after three hours of counting of the ballots in the Wayanad LS bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 09:29 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 09:29 IST
CongressKeralaIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiWayanadBypollsassembly bypollsA Revanth ReddyTelangana News

