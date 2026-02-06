Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

SIR in Telangana likely during April–May 2026, says CEO C Sudharsan Reddy

CEO C Sudharsan Reddy said Booth Level Agents (BLAs) should preferably be drawn from the local area of the polling station and work in close coordination with Booth Level Officers.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 06:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsTelanganaChief Election Commissionerelectoral rollsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us