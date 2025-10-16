Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Supreme Court dismisses Telangana's plea against High Court order on quota to Backward Classes

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the state's plea against the October 9 order of the Telangana High Court.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 09:07 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTelanganaTelangana High Courtbackward classes

Follow us on :

Follow Us