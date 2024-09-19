'Take action against Revanth Reddy': BRS writes to Congress over 'cruel' remarks

Hyderabad: After the Congress called for nationwide protests against the BJP for calling Rahul Gandhi the 'no. 1 terrorist', the opposition party in Telangana—BRS—demanded disciplinary action against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his continuous spewing of what they called defamatory, filthy, and highly offensive remarks against party patriarch K Chandrashekar Rao.

Former minister T Harish Rao, in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said Revanth Reddy's actions are starkly in contrast to Rahul Gandhi's ideals, which were captured by his election slogan, "Nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukaan kholunga."

“Revanth Reddy has crossed all boundaries of political decency, going so far as to cruelly and criminally state that KCR should be pelted with stones and hanged till death and many other vulgar and abuses. Recently, during the Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations, he once again resorted to abusive language against KCR and his family, in ways unbecoming of any democratic leader. To add insult to injury, Revanth Reddy has even spoken about installing KCR’s statue in front of the secretariat as an affront to the living legend, which is not only barbaric but also criminal. His open provocation of violence against opposition MLAs, along with physical attacks on freelance journalists and even YouTubers, is equally alarming,” said Harish Rao.