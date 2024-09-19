'Take action against Revanth Reddy': BRS writes to Congress over 'cruel' remarks

Hyderabad: After the Congress called for nationwide protests against the BJP for calling Rahul Gandhi the 'no. 1 terrorist', the opposition party in Telangana—BRS—demanded disciplinary action against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his continuous spewing of what they called defamatory, filthy, and highly offensive remarks against party patriarch K Chandrashekar Rao.
Former minister T Harish Rao, in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said Revanth Reddy's actions are starkly in contrast to Rahul Gandhi's ideals, which were captured by his election slogan, "Nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukaan kholunga."
“Revanth Reddy has crossed all boundaries of political decency, going so far as to cruelly and criminally state that KCR should be pelted with stones and hanged till death and many other vulgar and abuses. Recently, during the Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations, he once again resorted to abusive language against KCR and his family, in ways unbecoming of any democratic leader. To add insult to injury, Revanth Reddy has even spoken about installing KCR’s statue in front of the secretariat as an affront to the living legend, which is not only barbaric but also criminal. His open provocation of violence against opposition MLAs, along with physical attacks on freelance journalists and even YouTubers, is equally alarming,” said Harish Rao.
He added that Telangana, under Revanth Reddy’s erratic leadership, has become a breeding ground for dictatorial rule, where the police act as his puppets and personal enforcers, filing baseless and false cases against BRS leaders to stifle dissent and the constitutional right to free expression, while his cronies, despite indulging in offences, remain scot-free.
“While it is legitimate that you and your party expect or demand decency and parliamentary dignity from the BJP towards Rahul Gandhi, why does Revanth Reddy escape your scrutiny and continue to behave in such an undignified, undemocratic, and abusive manner towards a stalwart leader of Telangana, KCR? Your silence on this matter unfortunately implies tacit approval and even encouragement of his vulgar and vile behaviour,” he further said in the letter to Kharge.
He demanded immediate and decisive action and take stern disciplinary action against Revanth Reddy without delay. “If he is allowed to continue his vulgarity despite being a Chief Minister, it will not only destroy the democratic political environment but also set dangerous, dictatorial precedents, severely undermining constitutional values and Gandhian principles,” added Harish Rao.
Published 19 September 2024, 13:50 IST