Take tough action against traders troubling farmers: Telangana CM to officials

He instructed the officials to take strict action against incidents like cheating, misleading and harassing the farmers during the purchase of paddy.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:01 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 08:01 IST
