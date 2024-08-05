Telangana aims to surpass Karnataka in IT exports

He said in 2023–24, Hyderabad registered Rs 2.7 lakh crore worth of IT exports, witnessing around 11 per cent growth.

He also talked about the 'Artificial Intelligence City', which he said will make Hyderabad a major hub for AI in the country and the world. He mentioned that they are setting up a Young India Skills University to train coding engineers in new technologies and provide them with job opportunities.

He also added that the government is in talks with industry giants to bring huge investments to the state during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's US tour.

In the 2022–23 financial year, Telangana’s IT exports totalled Rs 2,41,275 crore. The minister stated that the AI summit aims to utilize AI solutions across various sectors. It will feature demonstrations, expert talks, seminars, etc.