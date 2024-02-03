JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana BJP slams Congress govt for not issuing job notification as promised

'Congress has once again shown its true colours,' Kishan Reddy said.
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 04:47 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress has exposed its true colours in deceiving people once again by not announcing a notification for recruitment of Group 1 officers on February 1 as promised before the Assembly elections, alleged Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

The Congress had issued newspaper advertisements before elections that Group 1 notification would be announced on February 1, Kishan Reddy, who is Union Tourism Minister, said in a statement on Friday.

However, no such notification was issued even after February 1, he said.

"The Congress has a history of cheating people after making promises. Congress has once again shown its true colours. It has deceived Telangana youth. There is an attempt to strategically avoid implementing other promises as well," Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 February 2024, 04:47 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsTelanganaG Kishan Reddy

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT