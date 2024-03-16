Telangana BSP president Praveen Kumar quits party

Hyderabad: BSP president in Telangana R S Praveen Kumar quit the party on Saturday and accused the BJP of putting pressure on the Mayawati-led party to end its proposed alliance with BRS in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

Praveen Kumar said BSP's Telangana unit has entered into the alliance with the BRS led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and had followed all the guidelines issued by their party.

"The party's (BSP) policy is not to go either with the NDA or I.N.D.I.A alliance. But, after having entered into an alliance with a third party which is not a member of either of the alliances, suddenly BJP has forced our party to cancel the alliance. BJP has conspired to break the alliance," he told PTI videos.