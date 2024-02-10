Telangana Congress government allots Rs 53,196 crore to fulfill poll promise of six 'guarantees'

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana presented its maiden budget on Saturday, a vote on account and earmarked Rs 53,196 crore for the implementation of its six poll 'guarantees' with the overall outlay being Rs 2,75,891 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented the budget in the Assembly and said, "the budget is to fulfill the Congress government's commitment of establishing Indiramma Rajyam (welfare governance of former PM Indira Gandhi) in Telangana."

Alleging that the previous BRS government left the state bankrupt, Vikramarka said the burden of unplanned loans was posing a challenge.

"Yet, we will stand by the people with planned developmental goals," he said.

"In this budget, we have proposed Rs 53,196 crore, for implementation of these schemes. Provision of additional funds will be made as required, once a complete assessment is made about the schemes," Vikramarka said.