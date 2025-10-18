<p>Hyderabad: A 42-year-old constable was allegedly stabbed to death by a habitual offender while he was being taken to a police station in Nizamabad city, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred between 8.30 PM and 9 PM on October 17.</p>.<p>The accused, Shaik Riyaz (24), who was caught in connection with a case, attacked E Pramod with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler by the constable to the police station in Nizamabad city.</p>.<p>The accused fled the scene, a police official said.</p>.<p>Pramod, who suffered injuries, subsequently died.</p>.Telangana Cabinet decides to lift ban on two child cap to contest local body polls .<p>One Sub-Inspector, who was following the constable's bike sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused also attacked him, police said.</p>.<p>Expressing grief over the death of the constable, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy directed Nizamabad Police Commissioner to form special teams to arrest the accused.</p>.<p>The DGP further instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone-I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy to visit Nizamabad and monitor the situation, an official release said.</p>.<p>Reddy also asked the IGP to console the constable’s family members and provide them with necessary assistance.</p>.<p>The DGP issued orders to launch a search operation and arrest the accused immediately based on the evidence available, the release said.</p>.<p>Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya told reporters that efforts were on to nab the accused and eight teams have been formed to track him down.</p>.<p>He said it was unfortunate that people were busy clicking photographs instead of helping the police in shifting the injured constable to hospital.</p>.<p>"Even the auto-rickshaws did not stop when our Sub-Inspector requested them to take the injured constable to the hospital," he added.</p>.<p>Pramod was working in Central Crime Station (CCS)--a wing of Nizamabad Police Commissionerate.</p>.<p>The police department will stand with the bereaved family and will do everything possible to support them, the Commissioner said.</p>.<p>Announcing a cash reward of Rs 50,000, police said the accused was involved in robbery, dacoity and murder.</p>.<p>Any credible information leading to identification, location or arrest is urgently requested, they said.</p>.<p>Police said information about the accused can be provided on 'Dial 100' or 8712659793 / 8712659777. The informer’s name will be kept secret, police added.</p>.<p>A murder case was registered. Further investigations were on. </p>