Telangana government's caste survey begins today

<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/telangana-india">Telangana</a> government's comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, got underway on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The government has imparted training to the personnel who will undertake the survey which is likely to conclude by the end of this month.</p>.<p>State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who kicked off the survey at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal (GHMC) office, urged the citizens to furnish information to the enumerators without any apprehensions.</p>.Telangana to complete caste survey by Nov 30: Minister.<p>The information would remain confidential and the survey is aimed at removing inequalities and ensuring equal justice to all, said Prabhakar, incharge for GHMC.</p>.<p>State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the survey would help the government chalk out plans for the welfare and development of various sections of society.</p>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who attended a meeting organised by Telangana Congress on the caste survey on November 5, said he is fully committed to ensuring caste census in Telangana and in making the state a model for caste census in the country.</p>.<p>He said there could be some shortcomings in the state government's caste survey and these will be sorted out.</p>.<p>Parallelly, the government has also appointed a one-man commission, headed by retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao, to conduct an empirical inquiry for identification of backward classes for the purpose of reservations in local bodies.</p>