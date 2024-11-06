Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana government's caste survey begins today

State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the survey would help the government chalk out plans for the welfare and development of various sections of society.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 10:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 10:47 IST
TelanganaIndian newscaste census

Follow us on :

Follow Us