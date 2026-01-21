<p>Hyderabad: Telangana, already home to a robust life sciences ecosystem, aims to attract $25 billion in investments over the next five years. </p><p>The state targets a spot among the world's top five life sciences clusters by 2030 and add five lakh new jobs, forging deeper ties to global value chains. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–30 at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.</p>.US FDA issues warning letter to Telangana animal testing lab for 'serious violations'.<p>The policy prioritises a dynamic, future-ready workforce via initiatives like the flagship Telangana School of Life Sciences and expanded skilling platforms. It launches a dedicated Life Sciences Innovation Fund with an initial Rs 100 crore corpus, scalable to Rs 1,000 crore through public-private partnerships. The fund will co-invest with venture capital and private equity to boost startups, scale-ups, and translational research.</p><p>Global giants including Amgen, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Lilly have established or expanded R&D, digital, and global capability centres in Hyderabad.</p><p>“We are building one of the world’s most trusted and transformational biosciences ecosystems—driving global health impact from Telangana. The policy’s global unveiling at Davos reflects Telangana’s conviction that the next phase of growth in life sciences will be driven by cross-border collaboration, global capital, and shared innovation agendas,” said Revanth Reddy while unveiling the policy on Wednesday.</p><p>Policy implementation hinges on globally benchmarked infrastructure like Green Pharma City, ten Pharma Villages, Genome Valley expansion, and Medical Devices Park enhancements. Key focuses include next-gen technologies such as biologics, biosimilars, cell and gene therapy, mRNA platforms, CRISPR, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, peptides, and precision fermentation—emphasizing value-added, tech-intensive manufacturing.</p><p>“The policy builds on our strong foundation and spirit of innovation. It’s not merely a framework; it accelerates adoption of breakthrough technologies like AI, digital health, and next-generation therapeutics while nurturing skilled talent. A defining reform recognizes R&D units as full-fledged industrial enterprises, granting equal incentives and reinforcing our commitment to high-value scientific activity,” said Industries Secretary Sanjay Kumar.</p><p>Telangana also advances precision medicine via clinical registries and privacy-compliant digital health records to enable personalized therapies, data-driven interventions, and better outcomes.</p>