<p>Bengaluru: Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and BJP State President BY Vijayendra, on Monday were detained by the police after they held a protest against alleged VIP treatment in state prisons. </p><p>Police detained the leaders near the Race Course Road who were planning to lay siege to the Chief Minister's house. To prevent security lapse, the leaders were detained, officials said. </p><p>The issue came to the fore yet again last week after new videos emerged of notorious criminals including serial rapist Umesh Reddy and terror suspect Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna, using smartphones and enjoying alleged preferential treatment inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.</p><p>Another video showed inmates drinking alcohol and dancing inside the premises. </p><p>Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara held a meeting with senior police and prison officials regarding the allegations.</p>