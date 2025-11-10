<p>People in Bengaluru are up for a pleasant week as far as the city's weather is concerned. IMD forecast suggests that Bengaluru will witness misty mornings, accompanied by partly cloudy skies through mid-November.</p><p>The city's weather throughout the week is expected to be a comfortable one with slightly cold mornings and little warm afternoons.</p>.What ails Namma Metro, Bengaluru's long-promised lifeline?.<p>Bengaluru's temperature is likely to be maximum 28-30 degrees and a minimum of 19 degrees from November 8-14, according to IMD forecast.</p><p>People may see slightly foggy early mornings as the humidity levels will be between 60 per cent and 75 per cent. It will be sunny throughout the week with no rains, but partly cloudy skies will ensure the temperature does not go up.</p><p>The temperature is expected to remain stable till November 14 with no rains and lesser humidity.</p>