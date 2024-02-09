Telangana to set up exclusive AI city

Hyderabad: Aiming for technology-driven growth, the Telangana government plans to set up an exclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI) city in the state.
Delivering the customary address to the Telangana legislature to mark the beginning of the budget session on Thursday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that besides establishing the AI city, the state would make internet a basic right and also set up pharma clusters all along the state.
Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to table the first budget of the Congress government on Monday.
"One of the most significant forthcoming initiatives of my government would be to introduce the internet as a basic right. The focus will not just be to create digital infrastructure but also to make it accessible and affordable to all sections of society. My government will implement a very thorough digital literacy program to ensure that every household, regardless of its economic status or location, will be able to benefit from the rapid digital adoption of opportunities that are arising," said Tamilisai.
She further said the government would harness the power of new technology, particularly AI. “We will position Hyderabad and Telangana as the AI capital of the country by inviting the top global and national technology companies to set up their AI centres. We will set up a dedicated AI city in 50-100 acres," she said.
As promised during the elections, the governor said, the government is committed to realizing the six guarantees for the welfare and development of the people. Two guarantees have already been implemented, showcasing the government’s dedication. She said more than 15 crore trips have already been utilised by women through free TSRTC bus transportation services under the Mahalaxmi Scheme, implemented as part of six guarantees.
"The government will implement two more guarantees very soon. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, LPG cylinders will be supplied to eligible families for Rs.500. Similarly, under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, 200 units of free domestic power will be given to every eligible household,” she added.