Telangana to use 'TG' abbreviation henceforth, replacing 'TS'

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday issued orders to all the state departments directing to replace all references to "TS" with "TG" in the nomenclature usage for the state.
The order asked the changes to be made to all state PSUs, agencies, autonomous institutions and any other government bodies, official documents, including letterheads, reports, notifications, etc., signages within and outside government offices, websites and online platforms and any other official communication.
Henceforth, "TG" will be adopted in all official documents including policy papers, GOs, notifications, circulars, reports, letter heads, and other communication materials.
The latest government order issued by the chief secretary following a gazette notification issued by the government of India adopting abbreviation for the Telangana as "G".
Accordingly, it has been decided to adopt "TG" as the official abbreviation at the state level also with immediate effect.
On Thursday, a gazette notification published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways replaced "TG" with "TS". The registration number plates of vehicles in Telangana henceforth will bear the State code as "TG" replacing "TS".
As per the notification, the registration mark on vehicles for States and Union Territories, under serial number 29-A, "TS" stands amended as "TG".
The Revanth Reddy government in February decided to change "TS" to "TG" in vehicle registrations and official correspondence, make changes to Telangana Talli statue and government emblem. The state cabinet also approved the popular song Jaya Jaye He Telangana, written by poet Ande Sri, as the state’s official song.
With decisions to change characters that represent Telangana from "TS" to "TG" in official correspondence, to tweak state emblem and Telangana Thalli statue, the Revanth Reddy government is ushering to herald a change and leave an indelible mark in the history of India’s youngest state.
Such decisions are also being viewed as an attempt by the Congress government to erase the legacy of BRS and K Chandrashekar Rao who is credited for the statehood for Telangana after a prolonged struggle.
Both Telangana Thalli statue and state emblem were designed by the previous BRS government.
Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting in February, state industries minister Duddila Sridhar Babu said that the previous government went against the gazette issued by the Centre during the state bifurcation that specified "TG" for number plates. He added but the then BRS government changed "TG" to "TS" without following due procedure to make it appear like their party name.