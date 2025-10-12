<p>Hyderabad: A 33-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped and found lying unconscious with a head injury in Medak district of Telangana, died, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The victim, a daily-wage labourer had left her home for labour work on Friday. Some residents alerted the police after noticing her lying unconcious under a tree in Kulcharam mandal on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>The woman, mother of five, was initially taken to a local hospital and subsequently referred to another hospital in Hyderabad but died on the way on Saturday night, a police official said.</p>.Telangana govt likely to approach SC to challenge HC interim order on reservation.<p>Based on the complaint filed by the woman's husband, a rape and attempt to murder case was initially registered, which was now altered to murder after the woman's death, the official said.</p>.<p>On reports that she was gang-raped, he said they were further investigating and examining CCTV footage. </p>