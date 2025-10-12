Menu
Telangana: Tribal woman 'raped', dies

The victim, a daily-wage labourer had left her home for labour work on Friday. Some residents alerted the police after noticing her lying unconcious under a tree in Kulcharam mandal on Saturday morning.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 06:31 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 06:31 IST
