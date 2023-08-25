Home
Homeindiatelangana

Temple, mosque, church inaugurated in Telangana Secretariat premises

Speaking at the mosque, the chief minister said the government's efforts to maintain brotherhood in Telangana would continue.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 10:05 IST

A temple, mosque and a church built in the premises of Telangana's new Secretariat complex were inaugurated on Friday with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao attending special prayers held in the three places of worship.

Several ministers and officials were present on the occasion.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi, his younger brother and AIMIM floor leader in the assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi were present at the inauguration of the mosque.

Speaking at the mosque, the chief minister said the government's efforts to maintain brotherhood in Telangana would continue.

The Telangana Secretariat, with a temple, church and mosque built in its premises, is a great example of harmony and brotherhood for the entire country, he said.

The chief minister inaugurated the new Secretariat on April 30.

(Published 25 August 2023, 10:05 IST)
