Three men from Uttar Pradesh rape elderly woman in Hyderabad

The woman sustained injuries to her face as the accused had also beaten her. The trio who are working as painters came to Hyderabad a month ago and rented a room, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 16:24 IST

Comments
Published 05 November 2024, 16:24 IST
India NewsHyderabadUttar PradeshCrimeTelangana

