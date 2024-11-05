Three men from Uttar Pradesh rape elderly woman in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: Three men from Uttar Pradesh took a 50-year-old woman to their room here under the pretext of offering her work and raped, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The three accused pretended as if they wanted the woman to wash their clothes in their room and picked her up in an auto-rickshaw. However, after reaching there, they sexually assaulted her and fled, a police official at Madhura Nagar Police Station said.</p>.Varanasi man 'kills' wife, 3 kids, later found dead of gunshot wound.<p>The woman sustained injuries to her face as the accused had also beaten her. The trio who are working as painters came to Hyderabad a month ago and rented a room, police said.</p>.<p>The victim lodged a complaint with police based on which a case of gang rape and other charges was registered and the investigation is on. She was taken to the 'BHAROSA' support centre here for medical examination.</p>