Two-day pharma industry expo to begin in Hyderabad on May 30

New Delhi: PharmaLytica Expo, the South India’s pharmaceutical industry event will be held from May 30 to June, 1, 2024, at HITEX, Hyderabad.

Organised by Informa Markets in India, the event will provide a business platform for showcasing the latest industry trends, innovations, and business opportunities across Pharma Machinery & Packaging, Lab Analytical & Cleanroom, and Pharma Ingredients segments, said a statement.

PharmaLytica 2024 expecting the participation of more than 200 exhibitors showcasing over 1000 brands from across the country, including companies like, Schneider Electric, Integrated Cleanroom Technology, Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Scientific Research Instruments Company, Ami Polymer.