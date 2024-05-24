Two-day pharma industry expo to begin in Hyderabad on May 30

New Delhi: PharmaLytica Expo, the South India’s pharmaceutical industry event will be held from May 30 to June, 1, 2024, at HITEX, Hyderabad.
Organised by Informa Markets in India, the event will provide a business platform for showcasing the latest industry trends, innovations, and business opportunities across Pharma Machinery & Packaging, Lab Analytical & Cleanroom, and Pharma Ingredients segments, said a statement.
PharmaLytica 2024 expecting the participation of more than 200 exhibitors showcasing over 1000 brands from across the country, including companies like, Schneider Electric, Integrated Cleanroom Technology, Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Scientific Research Instruments Company, Ami Polymer.
The two-day conference, PharmaLytica 2024, with a theme of “Optimising Pharmaceutical Quality and Compliance.”
It will cover Technology Trends, Analytical Advancements, Impurities Assessment, Drugs Repositioning Strategies, Quality Integration in Clinical Development, Pharma Packaging and Machinery, and Analytical Instrumentation, the statement said.
Day 2 will explore trend and business opportunities and challenges in API, CRO, and CMO, Pharma Manufacturing, Innovation, Green Chemistry, Analytical Labs, Pharma Supply Chain, Cold Chain Management, and Industry Outlook related to Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, and Track and Trace, said the statement.
Published 24 May 2024, 16:07 IST