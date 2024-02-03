Union govt's Krishna river board taking over common projects trigger political storm in Telangana

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, both the Telugu states' agreement to handover Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects to Union government's Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is snowballing into major political controversy in Telangana.

BRS that harps onto the ‘self respect’ plank is set to intensify the issue as the pink party feels that handing over these projects to the Union government without finalizing the share of Krishna river water between the two states is nothing but losing Telangana's legitimate rights.

BRS MPs in Delhi launched a campaign against the Telangana government's handing over of these projects to KRMB.

In a crucial meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Engineers in Chief of both the states agreed to hand over the projects to the KRMB but disagreed on the management of the hydroelectric projects.