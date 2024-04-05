Wild jumbo tramples two farmers to death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two farmers were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad district by a male elephant that had strayed from Maharashtra, said forest officials.
This is the first time that a tusker has entered Telangana from Maharashtra.
According to the officials, a sub-adult male elephant ventured into Burepally village in Koutala mandal of Asifabad district, on Wednesday. In the evening, it trampled 45-year-old Alluri Shankar and on Thursday morning it killed 55-year-old Karu Poshanna from Kondapally Mandal.
Officials said a hula party is being deployed from the nearby Maharashtra forest area. Hula parties are professionals equipped with drums, torches and firecrackers to chase away elephants.
Tom-tomming has also been arranged to ask villagers to stay alert. The elephant got separated from its herd of around 70 animals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. It crossed the Pranahita river and entered Asifabad.
(Published 05 April 2024, 01:06 IST)