Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Tender unconditional apology to professor: SC to ex-VC of Maulana Azad National Urdu University over 'sexual predator' remark

The apex court also directed Ahmed to pay Rs 1 lakh as a token amount for the mental agony caused to Khan on account of wild allegations made against him.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 15:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 15:33 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us