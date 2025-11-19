<p>The air quality in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi </a>is noted to be in the 'very poor' category for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, with an AQI reading of 391.</p><p>As per the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.</p>.Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; AQI stands at 385.<p>Let us take a look at 5 states in India with a good AQI score, as of Wednesday.</p>.<p>With AQI 28, Nagaland's Kohima stands in a status of "good" air quality. The capital Kohima is known for its scenic beauty which is located at an altitude of 1,444 metres above sea level. </p>.<p>Aizawl in Mizoram makes it to the list with "good" AQI of 42. The capital is situated at an altitude of 1,132 metres above sea level. The city has many tourist attractions like Durtlang Hills, Mizoram State Museum and Solomon's Temple. </p>.<p>With AQI of 33, Shillong has "good" air quality status. Situated at an altitude of 1,520 metres above sea level, Shillong is known for its beautiful scenery. The city has hills that one can visit for the panoramic views, like Shillong Peak and Laitlum Canyon. </p>.<p>Situated at an altitude of 1,650 metres above sea level, Gangtok recorded an AQI of 57, which is considered "moderate". Gangtok has some of the famous tourist attractions like Tsomgo Lake, Rumtek Monastery, and the vibrant M G Marg. </p>.<p>Manipur has a record of AQI 63, which is considered "moderate". The three cities that come under the moderate AQI status are Bishnupur, Imphal and Kakching with AQI of 68, 66 and 69, respectively. </p>