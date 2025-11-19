Menu
These 5 states have impressively low AQI: Check list

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 10:21 IST
Nagaland - Kohima

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

Mizoram - Aizawl

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

Meghalaya - Shillong

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

Sikkim - Gangtok

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

Manipur

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock Photo</p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

