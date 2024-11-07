Those vandalising Hindu temples are insulting the ten Sikh Gurus: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar after Canada attack

<p>Condemning the Khalistani separatists' attack on Hindu temples in Canada, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar <a href="https://x.com/Gurudev/media">wrote</a> on X, "Those who are vandalising Hindu temples are not only hurting the sentiments of more than 1.2 billion Hindus but also insulting the ten Sikh Gurus and undermining the sacrifices they made to preserve Sanatan Dharma."</p><p>"Everyone should work to unite humanity rather than divide communities," he added in his post on Wednesday.</p><p>Khalistani separatists attacked Hindu devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton -- around 50 km northwest of Toronto on Sunday.</p><p>Earlier this week, Peel Regional Police said that a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/watch-khalistani-separatists-attack-devotees-in-hindu-temple-in-canada-3260759">protest</a> occurred at a Hindu temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, <em>Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Corporation</em> reported. </p><p>The videos appear to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, the report added.</p>