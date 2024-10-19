Home
Three cops suspended after Bishnoi gang shooter speaks to reporters on Baba Siddique's murder

The shooter who spoke to reporters is not linked with the killing of Baba Siddique. He was arrested in a separate case.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 13:34 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 13:34 IST
India NewsMumbaiUttar PradeshMaharashtraNCPLawrence Bishnoi

