'Three mutuals' will guide India-China ties: Jaishankar tells Wang

Astana: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining border issues in eastern Ladakh during a meeting.

In the talks held on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Kazakh capital, Jaishankar conveyed to Wang that respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential.