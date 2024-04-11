Tihar, Delhi, Punjab Police officials to discuss security plan for Bhagwant Mann-Arvind Kejriwal meet on April 11

New Delhi: Officials of Tihar jail, Delhi Police and Punjab Police will hold a meeting here on Friday to discuss the security arrangement for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's meeting with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal lodged in the prison, officials said.

Mann has sought time from the Tihar administration to meet the Delhi chief minister who is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Kejriwal has given the names of six people, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whom he wants to talk to or meet in the jail.