TMC supporters celebrate as party leads in West Bengal; See Pics

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have started celebrating as the Mamata Banerjee-led party is taking lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections. The ecstatic TMC supporters were seen dancing to drum beats and applying 'green' gulal as the early trends suggest a massive win.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 13:02 IST
TMC supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, outside party supremo Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

TMC supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Birbhum.

Credit: PTI

TMC supporters flash victory signs covered in green 'gulaal' as they celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Murshidabad.

Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Lok Sabha elections on the day of the counting of votes, near a counting center at Netaji Indoor Stadium, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter celebrates the party's lead in the Lok Sabha elections on the day of counting of votes, near a counting center at Netaji Indoor Stadium, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

TMC supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Murshidabad.

Credit: PTI

TMC supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, outside party supremo Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

Published 04 June 2024, 13:02 IST
