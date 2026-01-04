<p>Pudukottai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the NDA would emerge victorious in the Assembly polls due this year in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.</p><p>Addressing a mega BJP rally here, Shah listed out BJP-NDA's wins since 2024, including a third consecutive win in Haryana and said it was now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.</p>.'BJP will finally win Bengal': Amit Shah tells party workers in Kolkata ahead of 2026 elections.<p>Slamming the ruling DMK over alleged corruption, he asked if the state can progress with an "army of corrupt ministers."</p><p>He targeted the DMK for dynasty rule and said a dream to perpetuate it would not come true and the time has come to put an end to family politics in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>BJP's key alliance partner AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed a rally in Salem district almost coinciding with Shah's public meeting time.</p>