Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'TOP' disappearing from plates of poor due to failure of PM Modi's policies: Congress

The Congress leader had expressed concern earlier over the high inflation due to food prices rising beyond the RBI's tolerance level and took a dig at the government.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 14:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 14:15 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModitomatoesOnionspotatoes

Follow us on :

Follow Us