Trafficking via trains? 623 minors rescued from trains under Northeast Frontier Railways since January

These efforts were carried out at various significant railway stations such as New Bongaigaon, Guwahati, Rangiya, Rangapara North, and Mariani in Assam; New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar in Bengal; Dimapur in Nagaland; Agartala in Tripura; and Katihar in Bihar.

"The drives were carried out by the RPF of NFR as part of efforts to reunite the rescued children with their families. All the procedures of verification of minors are done as per norms before handing them to the parents. Childline and NGOs who worked closely with the RPF also provide assistance in identifying the minors who either run away from their homes or fall prey to human traffickers," read the NFR statement.

Assam and the broader Northeast region have been recognized as significant hotspots for human trafficking, particularly affecting women and children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Victims are enticed with the false promises of employment and education, but tragically, many of them become ensnared in illicit activities, often in metro cities. Police and intelligence agencies have noted that railways are frequently exploited by traffickers.