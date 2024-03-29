Amit Shah likely to visit Tripura on April 7 to campaign for Lok Sabha polls

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura for two days from April 7 and will address a rally and hold a roadshow the next day as part of the BJP's campaign for its candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state, a party leader said on Friday.

During his proposed visit, Shah is also expected to chair an organisational meeting of party leaders, he said.

“Amit Shah ji, who is scheduled to address a rally in Mizoram on April 7, is likely to arrive in Tripura on the same day. He will hold an organisational meeting, address a rally in Gumati district’s Udaipur and a roadshow in Agartala,' BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit told PTI.