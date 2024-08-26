Crops destroyed, infrastructure eroded, power lines disrupted: Tripura floods caused Rs 15,000 crores loss

Nath said the floods Tripura witnessed this time were the worst since 1983 and were unprecedented.

The state witnessed 151 percent more rainfall till August 21. "Only South Tripura district reported 981.1mm rainfall which was 288 per cent more than the normal rain of 252.8mm.The rainfall in Gomati district was 234 per cent more. Such excessive rainfall in such a short span of time equally surprised both the administration as well as the people," Nath said.

Gomati, South Tripura and Unakoti were the worst affected districts.

Tripura Chief Minister's office on Sunday said electricity supplies were severely disrupted as 1,600 electricity poles uprooted, 501 transformers and two sub-stations were washed away due to the floods. "Roads, bridges, culverts and houses have been destroyed. More than 200 engineers are on the job to restore the basic services. All departments are working on war footing," said an official statement.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday donated his one month's salary for the relief activities and said Rs. two crores would be spent from the Chief Minister's relief fund.

At least 24 persons have died and two others remained missing due to floods and landslides following heavy rains since August 20. Eighteen of those killed were due to landslides.

The flood affected 17 lakh of Tripura's 37 lakh population. More than 1.28 lakh homeless people were provided shelters in 557 relief camps. Army, NDRF personnel and three helicopters were used to rescue the marooned people. The situation, however, gradually improved with the rains since Saturday.