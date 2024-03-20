Lok Sabha polls: Tripura to vote in two phases on April 19 and April 26

The Lok Sabha elections in Tripura will be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Polling will be held for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat on April 19. That day, the by-election to the Ramnagar assembly constituency will also be held. The Tripura East seat will go to polls on April 26.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won both the seats.

Altogether 13.61 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, while 45,669 people will exercise their democratic right in the Ramnagar bypoll, the CEO said.

Around 7,000 central forces personnel have arrived in Tripura to ensure free and fair elections in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state, and more are likely to come soon, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal on Tuesday.

"All necessary arrangements will be made to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections. The first round of checking of EVMs has already been done," PTI quoted him as saying.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19.

(With PTI and DHNS inputs)