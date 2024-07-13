'Refrain from violence': Tripura CM Manik Saha to BJP workers ahead of panchayat polls

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asked BJP workers to show restraint and refrain from any form of violence during the panchayat elections.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP's extended state executive committee at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala, he asked party leaders to focus on connecting with the people.

"Our workers must refrain from any kind of violence, unrest or unruly behaviour. Consistency in victory is essential, and our actions must reflect the philosophy of the BJP," he said.