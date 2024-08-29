Tripura Flood: Govt declares entire state as natural calamity-affected area

It said, "Considering the gravity of the situation, leading to loss of human lives and damage to public and private properties, the state executive committee (SEC) of Tripura Disaster Management Authority (TDMA) under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary in its August 24 meeting has decided to declare the entire state as natural calamity affected area." Accordingly, the whole state of Tripura is notified as a natural calamity-affected area due to the recent unprecedented flood, it said.