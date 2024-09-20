Tripura man 'abducted' in Bangladesh for ransom handed over to BSF

Guwahati: A man from Tripura, who was allegedly abducted by miscreants in Bangladesh on September 13, was handed over to BSF on Friday, BSF said in a statement.
The BSF took up the matter with its Bangladesh counterparts after Swapna Mog, wife of the victim, Challan Fur Mog, a resident of Mogpara Radhanar in South Tripura district, lodged a complaint with BSF on Thursday claiming that her husband was abducted in Bangladesh on September 13. Swapna said her husband had visited their relatives with visa and passport but was abducted by some miscreants, who demanded one lakh rupees as ransom for his release.
A flag meeting between BSF and Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) was held on Thursday in which the BSF raised the matter and sought his release. BGB personnel said one person was already arrested by Bangladesh police in connection with the incident and the man was rescued.
"Responding with alacrity to the grievance of Swapna Mog, BSF approached BGB at the appropriate level. BSF and BGB acted in tandem displaying synergy which ensured the safe and timely return of Challa Fru Mog," said the statement issued by Tripura frontier headquarters of BSF.
