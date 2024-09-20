Tripura man 'abducted' in Bangladesh for ransom handed over to BSF

Guwahati: A man from Tripura, who was allegedly abducted by miscreants in Bangladesh on September 13, was handed over to BSF on Friday, BSF said in a statement.

The BSF took up the matter with its Bangladesh counterparts after Swapna Mog, wife of the victim, Challan Fur Mog, a resident of Mogpara Radhanar in South Tripura district, lodged a complaint with BSF on Thursday claiming that her husband was abducted in Bangladesh on September 13. Swapna said her husband had visited their relatives with visa and passport but was abducted by some miscreants, who demanded one lakh rupees as ransom for his release.