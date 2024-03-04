Tripura's handwoven cloth Risa gets GI tag, CM Manik Saha announces

"Many agencies are helping self-help groups (SHGs) to make Risa, which has a heritage value. Recently, we in association with NABARD applied for the GI tag for Risa, and ultimately it got the recognition. This will help in increasing its demand and price," said Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission's (TRLM) former CEO Prasada Rao, who had been a key figure behind the initiative to get the tag.