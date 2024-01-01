Truckers' stir against strict hit-and-run punishment: Talk to drivers, AIMTC tells govt

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.