Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bring street vendors under food safety rules, says Karnataka HC

It also directed the Centre to divide the guidelines under the regulations into small, medium and large restaurants to implement the regulations.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 21:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 21:42 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Courtstreet vendors

Follow us on :

Follow Us