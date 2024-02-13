Two BJP MPs clock 100% attendance in outgoing Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Two BJP MPs, Mohan Mandavi and Bhagirath Choudhary, have earned the unique distinction of not missing a single sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha, which held a total of 274 during its term.

Coincidentally, the two first-term members got seats adjacent to each other in the House.

"I do the job assigned to me with utmost responsibility. I represent Kanker, a tribal region of Chhattisgarh, and had attended the House even during the Covid-19 pandemic," Mandavi said.