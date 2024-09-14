Two years of Project Cheetah: India awaits Kenya's approval for new batch

Asked about the low prey base in the Kuno National Park and the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, he said, "The number of cheetahs in the wild will depend solely on the prey population. We will not release more cheetahs if the prey population cannot support them. That is within our control." Yadav said that the staff at Kuno will administer prophylactic medicine to the cheetahs in the wild through tranquilisers. If they are unsuccessful, "there is no option but to recapture the animals", he said.