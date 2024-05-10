Udhayanidhi's Sanatan Dharma remark: SC seeks reply from UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar & J&K on plea for clubbing FIRs

"Amendment application is allowed. The writ petition will be taken on record and notice will be served accordingly," the bench said, after a brief submission by senior advocates A M Singhvi and P Wilson on behalf of Stalin.

The bench sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir where cases were registered against the DMK leader. Stalin, the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports in the state, is a well-known film actor and son of Chief Minister and DMK chief, M K Stalin.

On April 1, the court had questioned Stalin why he had filed a petition under Article 32 (remedies for enforcement of fundamental rights) of the Constitution instead of invoking Section 406 (power of Supreme Court to transfer cases and appeals) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On March 4, the court had pulled up Stalin for making his anti Hindu statements and seeking a relief for clubbing multiple FIRs lodged against him across the country, saying as a minister he should have been aware of the consequences.