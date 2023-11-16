UGC to introduce one-year master's degrees

New Delhi: College-going students will soon be able to pursue a year-long master’s degree.

As per new guidelines by the University Grants Commission, students who have completed either a 4-year undergraduate programme or a 3-year UG with a 2-year Master's programme, or a 5-year integrated programme in STEM subjects will be eligible for admission in ME, M Tech in allied areas.

The Draft Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate programmes was approved by the Commission in its meeting on November 3 and the UGC will make the document public later this week for feedback.