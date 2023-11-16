UGC to introduce one-year master's degrees

New Delhi: College-going students will soon be able to pursue a year-long master’s degree.
As per new guidelines by the University Grants Commission, students who have completed either a 4-year undergraduate programme or a 3-year UG with a 2-year Master's programme, or a 5-year integrated programme in STEM subjects will be eligible for admission in ME, M Tech in allied areas.
The Draft Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate programmes was approved by the Commission in its meeting on November 3 and the UGC will make the document public later this week for feedback.
UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that both the provisions mentioned above have been introduced into the Indian education system for the first time. “This multi-disciplinary education fosters a well-rounded understanding of the world and encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” he told DH.
Once the draft curriculum framework is released, feedback will considered and then, the final framework will be approved by the UGC. One year MA programmes will then be implemented.