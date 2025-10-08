<p>Mumbai: The United Kingdom Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> on Wednesday visited the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yash-raj-films">Yash Raj Films </a>(YRF) studio in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb, a key Bollywood production hub.</p>.<p>The visit aims at strengthening cultural ties and promotes collaboration between the British and Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/film-industry">film industries</a>.</p>.<p>Starmer, who flew in from London earlier in the day, drove to the YRF Studios amid heavy police security.</p>.<p>His visit to the facility is seen as a step toward fostering creative partnerships, including potential joint film projects and cultural exchange programmes.</p>.Opportunities waiting to be seized under India-UK FTA unparalleled: UK PM Keir Starmer.<p>Security arrangements were increased in key locations in the vicinity of the facility ahead of the UK Prime Minister’s visit.</p>.<p>Starmer’s visit marks a significant milestone in India-UK diplomatic and cultural relations, combining film, sport, and commerce under a single strategic agenda.</p>.<p>Later in the day, Starmer is also scheduled to participate in a football showcase event organised by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/english-premier-league">English Premier League</a> at Cooperage football ground in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p>.<p>The event is designed to promote sports diplomacy and strengthen ties between the UK and India in the field of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/football-sports">football</a>. Former England international Michael Owen is also expected to attend the event, alongside local football enthusiasts and young players.</p>