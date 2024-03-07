UK trade minister doesn't see India election as a deadline for trade deal

Badenoch cited India's negotiations with the EU, which launched over a decade ago, and said the size of India and the differences between the two economies made talks more complex.

"India is still very protectionist, whereas we are very, very liberalised," Badenoch said, adding she was interested in "high-quality trade deals", with Britain pulling for better coverage on services and digital trade, and not just goods.

"It has to be something that is commercially meaningful," she said. "Trying to do something that's going to make sense for the UK as it is in 2024, not 1984 or 1954, is challenging."

Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK, said it was natural that each side in a trade negotiation brought their own particular interests to the table, but that a deal with Britain was being prioritised.

"We are negotiating one (an FTA) which we hope we can bring to a conclusion soon," Doraiswami said later at the same event.

The FTA with the UK for us is obviously of great importance as an affirmation of the strategic depth that we seek to develop with this important partner country."