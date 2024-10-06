Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

UN like 'old company', not entirely keeping up with market: EAM S Jaishankar

During an interaction at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, the EAM also said that two very serious conflicts are going on in the world.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 14:09 IST
India NewsS JaishankarUNUnited Nations

Follow us on :

Follow Us